BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 (Reuters) -
* Cppib ceo says disappointed about brexit decision, concerned about impact on valuations, growth prospects in uk
* Cppib ceo says will watch carefully how developments on canada infrastructure bank unfold
* Cppib ceo says have not been enough opportunities of the right scale to invest in canada infrustructure, hopes will be more (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO