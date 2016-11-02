BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Nov 2 Mylan NV
* Two U.S. Senators seek answers on how Mylan price spikes on EpiPen have impacted U.S. military's budget
* Senators Klobuchar, Blumenthal ask Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs how much money might be owed if EpiPen was misclassified
* Request by lawmakers came after Reuters reported that Mylan's price spikes helped drive Pentagon spending on EpiPen to $57 million over the past year from $9 million in 2008 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
