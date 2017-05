Nov 3 Wells Fargo & Co CEO Tim Sloan and retail banking head Mary Mack announced further steps to address sales problems. SLOAN SAYS OCTOBER SALES METRICS WILL BE SOFTER THAN SEPTEMER CEO SLOAN: WE EXPECT EFFICIENCY RATIO TO REMAIN AT ELEVATED LEVEL CEO SAYS INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT WILL REVIEW SALES PRACTICES ACROSS COMPANY, BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED BY CONSENT ORDER CEO SAYS BANK ASSISTING TEAM MEMBERS WHO WERE FIRED FOR NOT MEETING SALES GOALS MACK SAYS SHE WILL FOCUS WITH NEW RISK MANAGER FOR RETAIL UNIT ON 'GETTING THE COMPENSATION PLANS RIGHT' MACK SAYS RISK EXECUTIVE VIC ALBRECHT WILL JOIN HER IN MOVING TO RETAIL UNIT FROM WEALTH UNIT MACK SAYS UNIT HAS BEGUN TO REINTRODUCE MARKETING AND MARKETING SPEND WILL RISE ALBRECHT WILL REPORT TO WELLS FARGO'S CHIEF RISK OFFICER INSTEAD OF TO MACK RETAIL UNIT HAS NEW POSITION 'CHANGE LEADER FOR THE COMMUNITY BANK' TO DEFINE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SLOAN SAYS BANK 'WILL TRY VERY HARD' TO STAY WITHIN TARGETED 55-59 PCT EFFICIENCY RATIO, BUT ON ANNUALIZED BASIS PUSHED BY 2 QUESTIONERS TO REDUCE BRANCH COUNT, SLOAN SAYS BANK WILL 'LISTEN TO OUR CUSTOMERS,' TO DETERMINE RIGHT NUMBER SLOAN SAYS BANK WILL REHIRE PEOPLE LET GO 'INAPPROPRIATELY' IF THEY WANT TO COME BACK SLOAN SAYS BANK STILL REVIEWING HOW MANY PEOPLE LET GO FOR MISSING SALES TARGETS, UNDECIDED WHETHER TO DISCLOSE NUMBER SLOAN SAYS THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH CROSS SELLING DONE RIGHT AND THERE IS A RISK OF OVERCORRECTING SLOAN SAYS SALES PRACTICES IN OTHER BUSINESS UNITS UNDER REVIEW THOUGH HE IS NOT AWARE OF PROBLEMS CEO SAYS THIRD PARTY GROUP WILL LOOK AT WHETHER WELLS FARGO CULTURE, LEADERSHIP IS STILL TOO INSULAR WELLS FARGO PRESENTATION HAS ENDED (Reporting by Dan Freed)