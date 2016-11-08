BRIEF-Huegli Holding says at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16 per bearer share
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executives, speaking on a conference call:
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals repaid $1.61 billion permanent debt year to date by Nov. 8; will pay $1.7 billion in 2016
* CFO expects 2017 revenue, adjusted EBITDA to be down from 2016
* CFO says company should keep core assets, but not at all cost
* CFO says company has addressed most 'unknowns' but could be more surprises ahead Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Former FDA chief Robert Califf to join Verily- blog Source http://bit.ly/2qs91Gw