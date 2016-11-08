Nov 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executives, speaking on a conference call:

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals repaid $1.61 billion permanent debt year to date by Nov. 8; will pay $1.7 billion in 2016

* CFO expects 2017 revenue, adjusted EBITDA to be down from 2016

* CFO says company should keep core assets, but not at all cost

* CFO says company has addressed most 'unknowns' but could be more surprises ahead Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)