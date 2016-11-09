BRIEF-Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc says Q1 net income rises 11 pct
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
LONDON Nov 9 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** Donald Trump is U.S. President-elect
** Markets recover from initial shock though weakness across sectors
** Banks, autos, oil & gas bear brunt of selling
** Healthcare the standout performers, +2.2%
** Gold mining stocks get yet another safe-haven bid
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday that there was no change in the government's stance that Tokyo would carefully watch the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's operations.