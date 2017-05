LONDON Nov 9 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Markets stage sharp turnaround with most major indices now +ve

** FTSE 100, STOXX +0.7%

** Healthcare, gold miners the top gainers, but banks recoup losses too

** US stocks rise shortly after open, futures were down more 5 pct earlier

** Financials drive US stocks gains too, JP Morgan shares hit a record high