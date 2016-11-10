BRIEF-Insmed Inc files for potential stock shelf offering
* Files for potential stock shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r15Mrb) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Brazil's Petrobras has finalized operations necessary to start output at Libra area in Santos basin
* Brazil's Petrobras says well 3-rjs-739a in Libra was subject of preparation works
* Petrobras is the operator in Libra and holds a 40 percent share in the consortium that includes Shell (20 percent), Total (20 percent), CNPC (10 percent) e CNOOC (10 percent) Further company coverage:
* Files for potential stock shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r15Mrb) Further company coverage:
* Continued non-compliance since it has not yet filed quarterly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: