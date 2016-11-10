BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Buckeye Partners LP :
* Says Laurel Pipeline was temporarily out of service due to third party maintenance
* The line is confirmed for restart at 5 p.m. EST * There is no product release incident on the Laurel Pipeline system, spokesman says in email
* The Laurel Pipeline serves other Pennsylvania markets from Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar)
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan