NEW YORK, Nov 16 (IFR) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
president Neel Kashkari unveiled a plan to end systemic risk
posed by US banks - by forcing them to hold a massive amount of
capital, as much as 38%.
Kashkari released the Minneapolis Plan Wednesday, a proposal
to end the threat to the financial system posed by the potential
failure of "too big to fail" banks, including JP Morgan,
Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The report comes as a newly elected president, Donald Trump,
is considering ways to pare back the massive 2010 Dodd Frank
financial reform legislation.
Legislation to allow banks to avoid many of the most
restrictive Dodd-Frank regulations by meeting higher capital
thresholds has already been drafted.
Kashkari's report could add support to that legislative
effort.
Under what he called the Minneapolis plan, bank holding
companies larger than US$250bn would be forced to hold common
equity of 23.5% of risk-weighted assets excluding long-term
debt.
Under Kashkari's plan to reign in the largest banks, the US
Treasury Secretary would also be called on to certify that
individual large banks are not too big to fail.
If the Secretary refuses to certify a large bank, that bank
will be subject to an additional 5% capital charge per year,
maxing out at 38%.
The cost of forcing banks to hold massive amounts of capital
are substantial, Kashkari admits, up to 41% of GDP. For the US
with a GDP of US$28trn, the cure may be worse than the disease.
Kashkari argues that the cost, while much higher than
current regulations, is still lower than the cost of another
financial crisis. He put the cost of a full blown banking crisis
at 158% of GDP.
"Regulations can make the financial system safer, but they
come with costs of potentially slower economic growth," Kashkari
said speaking at the Economic Club of New York. "Ultimately, the
public has to decide how much safety they want in order to
protect society from future financial crises and what price they
are willing to pay for that safety."
To prevent risk from simply migrating from highly regulated
banks to so-called shadow banking, Kashkari recommends a
1.2%-2.2% tax on the debt of shadow banks, including hedge
funds, mutual funds, and finance companies larger than US$50bn
depending on whether they are deemed systemically risky.
If the plan were adopted there will be fewer mega banks and
less concentration overall, Kashkari said.
"If there are any TBTF banks left, they will be so
well-capitalized that their risk of failure will truly have been
minimized."
