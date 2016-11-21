(Corrects company ric)

SAO PAULO Nov 21 Telefonica Brasil SA expects to invest 24 billion reais ($7.11 billion) from 2017 through 2019 to expand 4G coverage and fiber networks, the company said on Monday in a securities filing.

The amount does not include investments in new operation licenses, Telefonica Brasil added. A new chief executive officer, Eduardo Navarro, is at the helm of Brazil's largest phone carrier since last week. ($1 = 3.3773 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)