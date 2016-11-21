BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
SAO PAULO Nov 21 Telefonica Brasil SA expects to invest 24 billion reais ($7.11 billion) from 2017 through 2019 to expand 4G coverage and fiber networks, the company said on Monday in a securities filing.
The amount does not include investments in new operation licenses, Telefonica Brasil added. A new chief executive officer, Eduardo Navarro, is at the helm of Brazil's largest phone carrier since last week. ($1 = 3.3773 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.