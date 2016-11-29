BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank ceo says strong capital position can enable bank to growth through acquisitions
* Scotiabank cfo says very comfortable with residential mortgage book, says high quality and low risk
* Scotiabank cfo says optimistic will maintain and grow market share in residential mortgages
* Scotiabank cfo says welcomes regulatory changes that help moderate residential mortgage market
* Scotiabank ceo says remains confident in medium term growth objectives in mexico despite u.s. Election result Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):