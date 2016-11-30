Nov 30 Energy Transfer Partners Lp
* North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple says has requested
meeting with Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council to discuss how
could rebuild relationship
* North Dakota Governor says has never contemplated forcibly
removing people from Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp
* North Dakota Governor says 'probably not feasible' to
reroute Dakota Access Pipeline
* North Dakota Governor says never had plans to block food,
clothing or other supplies from pipeline protest camp
* North Dakota Governor says would be 'huge mistake from a
humanitarian standpoint' to block any supplies to protest camp
* North Dakota Governor says emergency responders will
attempt to serve pipeline protesters, but will be contingent on
weather conditions for foreseeable future
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)