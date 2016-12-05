Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Sprint Corp's 2017 priorities include a focus on top-line growth, cost takeout, and rolling out its network: Sprint CFO Tarek Robbiati

* Black Friday 2016 was no different from the prior year for Sprint Corp; it is always an "intense" period of promotions: Sprint CFO

* Sprint's rivals are running short of spectrum capacity, but the company is yet to fully deploy its 2.5 gigahertz spectrum holdings: Sprint CFO

* Sprint feels "very good" about continuing to push 2.5 gigahertz spectrum across its footprint and adding aggregation sites: Sprint CFO

* Sprint is "resolute" to turnaround its prepaid phone business : Sprint CFO

* Sprint says it will take some time to revamp the branding and distribution of its prepaid phone business: Sprint CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)