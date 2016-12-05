Dec 5 (Reuters) -
* Sprint Corp's 2017 priorities include a focus on
top-line growth, cost takeout, and rolling out its network:
Sprint CFO Tarek Robbiati
* Black Friday 2016 was no different from the prior year for
Sprint Corp; it is always an "intense" period of promotions:
Sprint CFO
* Sprint's rivals are running short of spectrum capacity,
but the company is yet to fully deploy its 2.5 gigahertz
spectrum holdings: Sprint CFO
* Sprint feels "very good" about continuing to push 2.5
gigahertz spectrum across its footprint and adding aggregation
sites: Sprint CFO
* Sprint is "resolute" to turnaround its prepaid phone
business : Sprint CFO
* Sprint says it will take some time to revamp the branding
and distribution of its prepaid phone business: Sprint CFO
(Reporting By Malathi Nayak)