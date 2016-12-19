WASHINGTON Dec 19 The United States expects
China to return an underwater drone "relatively soon" after a
Chinese naval vessel seized it in the South China Sea last week,
triggering U.S. protests, two U.S. defense officials told
Reuters on Monday.
One scenario saw a U.S. Navy destroyer receiving the drone
from China at an agreed upon location in the South China Sea,
one of the officials said. Both officials, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, said talks with China were progressing.
The Pentagon says the unmanned, underwater vehicle (UUV)
used unclassified, commercially available technology to collect
scientific data about things like the salinity, temperature and
clarity of the water.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)