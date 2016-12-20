BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
** U.S., Asian markets steady after series of attacks across Europe overnight
** Turkey ETF in the U.S. closes down 2 pct
** BOJ keeps yield curve control target intact, RBA neutral
** BMW downgraded to 'equalweight' at Morgan Stanley
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering