BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces acquisition of property in New York
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
Summary:
** The FTSE 100 continues its drift higher to another record
** UK supermarkets up, Morrison surprises with strong Christmas update
** Banks on the backfoot, biggest drags across the STOXX
** Just Eat slumps, down 8 percent
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering