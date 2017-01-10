Flooding, scandal to slow Peru 2017 growth to 3 pct -finance minister
May 30 Flooding and a wide-ranging corruption scandal will slow Peru's growth to 3 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Jan 10 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank ceo says time for "a bit of a refresh" on nafta
* Scotiabank ceo says has closed about 80 branches in past two years
* Scotiabank ceo says expects 5 percent of branch network to close over next couple of years
* Scotiabank ceo says says will spend between c$2.5-c$2.6 billion on technology investment this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
CARACAS, May 30 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought $2.8 billion of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.