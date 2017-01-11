BRIEF-Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes
* Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes and consent solicitation from certain note holders
Jan 11 Abbvie Inc
* Abbvie sees 2017 adjusted EPS growth of 13-15 percent - JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
* Abbvie CEO says no product price increases to exceed single digits percentage
* Abbvie CEO says still sees annual Humira sales exceeding $18 billion by 2020
* Abbvie sees at least 7 drugs in clinical trials from Stemcentrx in 2017
* Abbvie CEO says has 8 near-term growth assets worth $25-$30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.