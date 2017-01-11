Jan 11 Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie sees 2017 adjusted EPS growth of 13-15 percent - JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

* Abbvie CEO says no product price increases to exceed single digits percentage

* Abbvie CEO says still sees annual Humira sales exceeding $18 billion by 2020

* Abbvie sees at least 7 drugs in clinical trials from Stemcentrx in 2017

* Abbvie CEO says has 8 near-term growth assets worth $25-$30 billion