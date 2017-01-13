BRIEF-Ganaria informs about intended strategic reorientation of the company
* INFORMS ABOUT THE INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION OF THE COMPANY
Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* Los Angeles City Attorney Feuer says "too soon to say that all affected Wells Fargo customers have been made whole"
* LA City Attorney Feuer says Wells Fargo required to offer customers mediation until September 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
* INFORMS ABOUT THE INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION OF THE COMPANY
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Bank Rossiysky Capital's (RosCap) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF), SENIOR DEBT The placement of RosCap's Long-Term IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings on RWN reflects announced plans to transfer