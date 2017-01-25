PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
* Freeport ceo says company doesn't have to do m&a as it has strong internal projects but with improving balance sheet and copper price could be either a buyer or seller
* Freeport ceo says weaker performance at grasberg mine in indonesia is due to workers not meeting productivity standards, raising grievances
* Freeport ceo says working with grasberg union and management to rectify weaker productivity at the mine
* Freeport ceo says that under its contract with indonesian government, government cannot change its obligations by adopting new laws and regulations
* Freeport ceo says company has been given "indications" by indonesia government that it will be allowed to resume copper concentrate exports while it negotiates converting its contract
* Freeport ceo says it could take three months to deal with process of converting its contract in indonesia to a special operating license
* Freeport ceo says there is a strike at gresik copper smelter in indonesia, which has impact on grasberg mine shipments to smelter
* Freeport ceo says grasberg mine would need to "take steps" to reduce production by mid-february if it doesn't have an export license by then due to limited copper concentrate storage
