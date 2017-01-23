Jan 23 Blackstone Group Lp

* Trump business advisor Schwarzman says u.s. Has unusually positive view of Canada

* Things should go well for Canada in negotiations with u.s., says advisor; says Canada very well positioned for talks with u.s.

* Not all Americans realize sheer amount of U.S.-Canada commercial linkages - adviser

* Very low risk of Canada suffering collateral damage in NAFTA trade talks, says Trump adviser

* U.S. administration is expansionist, would be consistent if it were positive about Keystone XL pipeline, says Trump adviser

* Other nations with large trade deficits will be more of an area of focus for trump; Canada has a very special status, says Trump adviser