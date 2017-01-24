Jan 24 Transcanada Corp

* Canada Transport Minister Garneau says government has long supported Keystone pipeline, Ottawa has not heard anything formal from Trump admin on Keystone as far as he is aware

* Canada energy minister Carr says Trump approval of Keystone pipeline would be very positive for Canada

* We believe it's a good project for Canada and U.S. and are very hopeful: Carr Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)