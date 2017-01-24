BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 Transcanada Corp
* Canada Transport Minister Garneau says government has long supported Keystone pipeline, Ottawa has not heard anything formal from Trump admin on Keystone as far as he is aware
* Canada energy minister Carr says Trump approval of Keystone pipeline would be very positive for Canada
* We believe it's a good project for Canada and U.S. and are very hopeful: Carr Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast