BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
* Canada energy minister says trump's keystone xl order is subject to negotiations with transcanada
* Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast