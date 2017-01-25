Jan 25 Hess Corp

* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018

* CEO says sees continued strong demand for oil

* CEO says will triple Bakken rig count this year to six

* CEO says could sanction Liza spending this year, with production online by 2020

* CEO says stampede project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico remains on schedule to deliver first oil in 2018

* Says production from Libya remains 'highly uncertain' and won't include in forecast

* Says will drill 80 Bakken wells this year, bring 75 of those online

* Forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d