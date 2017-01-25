PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Hess Corp
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
* CEO says sees continued strong demand for oil
* CEO says will triple Bakken rig count this year to six
* CEO says could sanction Liza spending this year, with production online by 2020
* CEO says stampede project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico remains on schedule to deliver first oil in 2018
* Says production from Libya remains 'highly uncertain' and won't include in forecast
* Says will drill 80 Bakken wells this year, bring 75 of those online
* Forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
