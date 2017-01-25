Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:

* Agrium expects US 2017 corn plantings of 90 million to 92 million acres

* US border tax on fertilizer would raise farmer costs, not sure it's likely

* Merger with Potash Corp has regulator approval from Russia, Brazil; needs US, Canada, China, India Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)