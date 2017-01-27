GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
Jan 27 Chevron Corp
* Chief Executive John Watson says top priority remains keeping & growing dividend
* CEO says still expects Wheatstone LNG project to come online this year
* CEO says work on Gorgon LNG train 3 will continue this year
* CEO says expects to cut operating expenses further in 2017
* CEO says expects to be cash flow neutral this year
* CEO says has laid off 9,500 employees since end of 2014
* CEO says most significant layoffs are 'behind us'
* CEO says Gorgon LNG operations are stable; 10 cargos shipped since Jan. 1
* CEO says expect first LNG from Gorgon train 3 early in second quarter
* CEO says lowered Permian unit operating costs by 35 percent last year
* CEO says has 10 Permian rigs operating today
* CEO says adding new rigs in Permian every 8 weeks
* CEO says capex would drop further in 2018 if oil prices stay in $50-$55/barrel range
* CEO says: 'I've been very pleased with the Trump Administration agenda'
* CEO says U.S. tax system has not been competitive for some time
* CEO says agrees with U.S. President Trump that any border tax schema would be complex
* CEO says: 'We need to take a look at the consequences of' U.S. border tax, both positive and negative
* CEO says has been able to 'navigate pretty well' in Venezuela Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder and Ruthy Munoz)
