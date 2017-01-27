Jan 27 Chevron Corp

* Chief Executive John Watson says top priority remains keeping & growing dividend

* CEO says still expects Wheatstone LNG project to come online this year

* CEO says work on Gorgon LNG train 3 will continue this year

* CEO says expects to cut operating expenses further in 2017

* CEO says expects to be cash flow neutral this year

* CEO says has laid off 9,500 employees since end of 2014

* CEO says most significant layoffs are 'behind us'

* CEO says Gorgon LNG operations are stable; 10 cargos shipped since Jan. 1

* CEO says expect first LNG from Gorgon train 3 early in second quarter

* CEO says lowered Permian unit operating costs by 35 percent last year

* CEO says has 10 Permian rigs operating today

* CEO says adding new rigs in Permian every 8 weeks

* CEO says capex would drop further in 2018 if oil prices stay in $50-$55/barrel range

* CEO says: 'I've been very pleased with the Trump Administration agenda'

* CEO says U.S. tax system has not been competitive for some time

* CEO says agrees with U.S. President Trump that any border tax schema would be complex

* CEO says: 'We need to take a look at the consequences of' U.S. border tax, both positive and negative

* CEO says has been able to 'navigate pretty well' in Venezuela