** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone;
Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back,
though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
** Elliott Wave (EW) pattern from early Nov trough can count
as complete 5-wave advance; 20125.58 Jan 26 high occurring
within 20079.23/20203.18 (38.2 pct-50 pct Fibo proj zone).
Chart: reut.rs/2kcrfqV
** On new high, daily RSI failed to confirm, signaling
bearish divergence; similar negative setup into Dow Apr and Aug
highs, 5-wave advances also exhausted within Fibo proj zones
** Violating 19843.94 should confirm reversal, suggest
choppy multi-week pull back similar to mid-Aug/early-Nov period
(-4.2 pct)
** Apr-Jun decline, as well as Aug-Nov sell-off, initially
found support at 38.2 pct Fibo retracement of prior advance;
corrections ultimately ended with closing lows essentially on 50
pct level
** Similar decline now could see DJI threaten 19269/19004
(4.3-5.6 pct from high)
** On one more push to new high, upside still looks limited
with 20327 additional barrier
** Goldman Sachs, Boeing, and IBM
responsible for lion's share of index gains since election-day
close; Johnson & Johnson biggest drag
** Since Dec 14 close (Fed rate hike) though, BA, IBM, Walt
Disney, and Apple main drivers,
while GS biggest drag ; AAPL reports earnings after
the bell Tuesday