BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer CEO says M&A focus on opportunities that contribute immediate or near-term revenue growth
* Pfizer sees avelumab as core asset in immuno-oncology franchise with 30 ongoing trials
* Pfizer CEO says looks forward to working with new Trump administration in 2017
* Pfizer sees 2017 Prevnar sales flat to slightly down
* Pfizer CEO says not changing philosophy on drug pricing or when company takes increases
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.