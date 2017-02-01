BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 1 Anthem Inc
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
* Anthem CEO says members in open enrollment for ACA plans met demographic expectations but not sure yet on their health status
* Anthem CEO says expects to have long-term EPS growth in high single digits, low double digits
* Anthem CEO says hopeful that they will hear soon from judge on antitrust case over Cigna acquisition
* Anthem CEO says hopeful for decision soon so can move on; still hopeful it will be a positive decision Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.