Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck & Co CEO says business development a priority with focus on augmenting early and mid-stage pipeline
* Merck & Co CEO says encouraged by first meeting with President Trump
* Merck sees higher expenses 1H 2017 due to further Keytruda development
* Merck CEO says confident Trump Administration understands challenges of drug development
* Merck CEO says believes Trump focus on patients being able to afford co-pays rather than overall cost of drugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market