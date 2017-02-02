Feb 2 ConocoPhillips

* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'

* CEO says would cull debt if oil prices rise and cash flow rises

* CEO says hopes President Trump provides more regulatory relief for oil industry

* Says will boost Permian rig count to 11 by mid-February

