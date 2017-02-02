UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 ConocoPhillips
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
* CEO says would cull debt if oil prices rise and cash flow rises
* CEO says hopes President Trump provides more regulatory relief for oil industry
* Says will boost Permian rig count to 11 by mid-February
Says will boost Permian rig count to 11 by mid-February

Says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high