UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Amgen Inc
* Amgen CEO says international expansion important element of long-term growth
* Amgen CEO says on track to meet or exceed long-term financial goals through 2018
* Amgen CEO says looks forward to further discussing tax, regulatory reform, drug pricing with Trump Administration
* Amgen says does not see biosimilar competition for Neulasta until Q4
* Amgen says working toward July 19 FDA action date on experimental osteoporosis drug romosozumab
* Amgen CEO says expects to see u.s. Tax reform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high