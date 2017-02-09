Feb 9 Suncor Energy

* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals

* CEO Williams says no plan to proceed with major capital investments in oil sands mining or in-situ in foreseeable future

* Says priority over next few years will be dividend growth and share buybacks

* CEO says he thinks probability of a U.S. border tax is relatively low, will respond in more detail if details come out

* CEO says governments of Alberta and Canada realize need to stay competitive with Trump's United States

* CEO says looking at a share buyback program for later this year