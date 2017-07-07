FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-U.S. June nonfarm payrolls rise by 222,000
July 7, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a day ago

RPT-TABLE-U.S. June nonfarm payrolls rise by 222,000

5 Min Read

    WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor
Department seasonally adjusted jobs data.    
In 1,000s, Change       June     May  (Prev)   April  (Prev)    
           
 in Nonfarm Payrolls     222     152     138     207     174    
           
Jobless Rate (Pct)       4.4     4.3     4.3     4.4     4.4    
           
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
                        June     May  (Prev)   April  (Prev)    
           
Avg Weekly Hours        34.5    34.4    34.4    34.5    34.4    
           
Manufacturing Hours     40.8    40.7    40.7    40.7    40.7    
           
 Overtime Hours          3.3     3.3     3.3     3.2     3.2    
           
Earnings/Hour (dlrs)   26.25   26.21   26.22   26.18   26.18    
           
      Pct change         0.2     0.1                            
           
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
                        June     May  (Prev)   April  (Prev)    
           
Avg Weekly Hours        33.7    33.6    33.6    33.7    33.7    
           
Earnings/Hour (dlrs)   22.03   21.99   22.00   21.96   21.97    
           
      Pct change         0.2     0.1                            
           
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
                        June     May  (Prev)   April  (Prev)    
           
Total Private            187     159     147     194     173    
           
Goods-Producing           25      13      16      19      19    
           
Construction              16       9      11       0      -1    
           
Manufacturing              1      -2      -1       9      11    
           
Service-Providing        162     146     131     175     154    
           
Wholesale Trade         10.0     1.6    -2.1     7.3     6.0    
           
Retail                   8.1    -7.2    -6.1    -4.0    -5.8    
           
Transp/warehousing       2.4    11.6     3.6     7.2    -0.2    
           
Information               -4      -6      -2     -11     -15    
           
Financial activities      17      13      11      16      14    
           
Professional/business     35      56      38      46      38    
           
Temporary help svs      13.4    16.8    12.9     1.7     4.1    
           
Leisure/hospitality       36      25      31      60      58    
           
Government                35      -7      -9      13       1    
           
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
                                 June     May   April           
    
Total Private (pct change)        0.5    -0.2                   
    
Manufacturing (pct change)        0.2    UNCH                   
    
Total Private (index)           107.4   106.9   107.1           
    
Manufacturing (index)            91.0    90.8    90.8           
    
 Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
  HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
                   June     May   April
 Workforce          361    -429      12
 Employed           245    -233     156
 Unemployed         116    -195    -146
                                  June     May   April          
     
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct)             8.6     8.4     8.6          
     
Jobless duration                                                
     
 27 weeks or more (1,000s)       1,664   1,663   1,626          
     
     FORECASTS:  
     Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecasts for June: 
     Nonfarm payrolls +179,000
     Private payrolls: +172,000  
     Factory payrolls: +5,000
     Jobless rate: 4.3 pct  
     Average hourly earnings: +0.3 pct 
     Average workweek: 34.4 hours
     HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
     N/A-not available  
     The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of  civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.  
     The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers 
 and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.

