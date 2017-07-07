RPT-TABLE-U.S. June nonfarm payrolls rise by 222,000

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change June May (Prev) April (Prev) in Nonfarm Payrolls 222 152 138 207 174 Jobless Rate (Pct) 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.4 Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers: June May (Prev) April (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.4 Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.7 40.7 40.7 40.7 Overtime Hours 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.2 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 26.25 26.21 26.22 26.18 26.18 Pct change 0.2 0.1 Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers: June May (Prev) April (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.7 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 22.03 21.99 22.00 21.96 21.97 Pct change 0.2 0.1 Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s): June May (Prev) April (Prev) Total Private 187 159 147 194 173 Goods-Producing 25 13 16 19 19 Construction 16 9 11 0 -1 Manufacturing 1 -2 -1 9 11 Service-Providing 162 146 131 175 154 Wholesale Trade 10.0 1.6 -2.1 7.3 6.0 Retail 8.1 -7.2 -6.1 -4.0 -5.8 Transp/warehousing 2.4 11.6 3.6 7.2 -0.2 Information -4 -6 -2 -11 -15 Financial activities 17 13 11 16 14 Professional/business 35 56 38 46 38 Temporary help svs 13.4 16.8 12.9 1.7 4.1 Leisure/hospitality 36 25 31 60 58 Government 35 -7 -9 13 1 Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100) June May April Total Private (pct change) 0.5 -0.2 Manufacturing (pct change) 0.2 UNCH Total Private (index) 107.4 106.9 107.1 Manufacturing (index) 91.0 90.8 90.8 Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s): June May April Workforce 361 -429 12 Employed 245 -233 156 Unemployed 116 -195 -146 June May April U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 8.6 8.4 8.6 Jobless duration 27 weeks or more (1,000s) 1,664 1,663 1,626 FORECASTS: Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecasts for June: Nonfarm payrolls +179,000 Private payrolls: +172,000 Factory payrolls: +5,000 Jobless rate: 4.3 pct Average hourly earnings: +0.3 pct Average workweek: 34.4 hours HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES: N/A-not available The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached. The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.