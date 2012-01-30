* Report on modernization due by end-January

BOSTON/WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The new Federal Insurance Office, tasked with crafting a vision for the future of insurance regulation, is expected to bless the current state-by-state model when it delivers its long-awaited report to Congress in coming weeks.

From the financial industry's perspective, the report will likely be a rare win as regulators rewrite how financial companies on and off Wall Street are to be policed in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The report to Congress, mandated by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, is the first and most important task for the FIO, an advisory office with no regulatory authority of its own.

The law called for the office to report on whether the current system of state-based regulation needs to be modernized

-- such as whether there should be some sort of federal system -- such as whether there should be some sort of federal system to complement or supersede the states.

Such a recommendation would cause massive upheaval in the insurance industry.

That a former state regulator, Illinois' Mike McRaith, runs the office is considered a good sign for the status quo.

"I believe -- and this is based upon personal discussions I've had with Director McRaith and seeing him speak publicly -- I believe there should be some welcome news there from the industry perspective," said Howard Mills, chief adviser in the insurance industry group at Deloitte LLP and former New York superintendent of insurance.

Mills said it was likely the FIO would recommend that states coordinate better on a variety of issues, like rates, but that there was little chance of a short-term power grab beyond that.

Analysts are also betting the report will be friendly to the insurance industry.

"I would imagine that the FIO is going to come out and say that the industry is well regulated. I don't imagine that anything is going to come differently from anything run by a former (state) insurance commissioner," said Raymond James insurance analyst Steven Schwartz.

He said investors are more concerned about which insurers will be designated systemically important financial institutions, or SIFIs, in a separate ongoing process. Such designations are expected to come with higher regulatory burdens and a variety of capital restrictions.

OPTIONAL CHARTER NOT A LIKELY OPTION

Though it is officially due by late January, industry officials said they do not expect the report to be released for at least a couple of weeks more, as it is reviewed by Treasury and White House officials.

A Treasury spokesperson would say only that the report should be filed "in the coming weeks."

The government received more than 140 comments while drafting the report, and McRaith and other Treasury officials also met with some of the top executives of the industry, according to public records. Allstate (ALL.N) Chief Executive Tom Wilson, MetLife (MET.N) CEO Steve Kandarian and AIG (AIG.N) CEO Bob Benmosche were among the executives.

Some large insurance companies and their Washington advocates, such as the Financial Services Roundtable, have endorsed having an optional federal charter for insurers so they could choose between federal and state regulations. Many of these companies’ smaller competitors oppose the idea, though.

One industry lobbyist, who did not want to be identified while the report is still being written, said it would be shocking if the administration gave any support to the idea of an optional federal charter.

The lobbyist said opponents have effectively cast the idea as the type of regulator shopping that was criticized as a problem in the banking industry before the financial crisis.

Aside from solving the state-federal question and clearing up the charter issue, a wide variety of insurance companies and associations are pushing McRaith to make clear he will be aggressive in representing U.S. interests through international regulatory groups.

The U.S. has lacked this type of advocate in the past.

And while this report is expected to be relief to industry, McRaith himself, in a speech earlier this month, sought to play down any idea that the report would be the FIO's ultimate word on regulation.

"We could write until the Cubs win the World Series and still not address every issue that warrants improvement or modernization," he said. "That’s simply a fact."

