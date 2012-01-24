NEW YORK Jan 23 Verizon Communications (VZ.N) posted a quarterly loss due to a non-cash pension charge and high costs from strong sales of the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhone.

Its Verizon Wireless venture with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) reported 1.2 million net new subscribers compared with the average expectation for over 1 million subscribers from four analysts contacted by Reuters with estimates ranging from 975,000 to 1.2 million.

Verizon posted a fourth-quarter loss of 71 cents per share compared with a profit of 93 cents a share a year earlier.

Excluding a hefty non-cash pension-related charge, it earned 52 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $28.4 billion from $26.4 billion in the year-ago quarter and compared with analyst expectations for $28.39 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Derek Caney)

