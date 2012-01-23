(Adds information from Lehman filing and analyst quote)

By Caroline Humer and Ilaina Jonas

Jan 23 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK closed on the purchase of a $1.325 billion stake in real estate group Archstone [TSASMO.UL], raising its total stake in the apartment company to 73.5 percent, according to regulatory filings made public on Monday.

Lehman's purchase sidelined Sam Zell's real estate investment trust Equity Residential (EQR.N), which had also sought to buy the 26.5 percent stake of Archstone from part-owners Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Barclays Plc (BARC.L). Lehman had already owned 47 percent of the company.

Chicago-based Equity Residential disclosed the news in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying that because the Lehman purchase had been finalized on Jan. 20, its agreement with the banks had been terminated.

A Lehman spokeswoman declined additional comment past its own filing with the SEC, which said Lehman purchased the stake "solely with cash proceeds from its estate, with the approval of its Board of Directors," its creditors committee and the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York.

The banks and Lehman had been trying last year to come up with a plan for their joint ownership in Archstone, including considering an initial public offering or an outright sale. The banks signed a deal with Equity Residential after they and Lehman had failed to agree on a plan for the future of the company.

Lehman, which has been in bankruptcy proceedings, said it wanted to buy the stake to maximize its investment and help pay back creditors. It went to court to argue that it had first dibs on the stake.

However, the fight for Archstone is not over. Equity Residential also has signed an agreement to buy the remaining stake in Archstone from the banks, also for $1.325 billion. In the filing, it says it can exercise this right any time from Jan. 20 through Feb. 19. Lehman also has the right to buy that stake - but according to Equity Residential, that would force the banks to pay break-up fees.

Lehman said it is fighting this back-up offer in court, saying it is a violation of its agreement with the banks.

That last slice is critical to Lehman if it wants to have full control of Archstone. Under a 2010 agreement with the banks, that last 26.5 percent still requires Lehman and at least one owner to approve some major matters, and in some special situations some major matters must receive unanimous approval.

"If Lehman gains full control of the venture, we would not be surprised to see asset sales over the next couple of years to pay down debt and fund (capital expenditures) and development," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Rod Petrik said in a note. He expects Lehman to eventually spin off Archstone, once a publicly traded company called Archstone-Smith, in a future initial public offering.

On the other hand, if Equity Residential gains control over the last slice of Archstone, the REIT could force Lehman to sell some if its assets to Equity Residential. The process could drag out through the year, Petrik said.

Archstone owns nearly 60,000 apartments in the United States and 14,000 in Germany. Many of them are in dense urban areas where rents are high and vacancy rates are well under 1 percent. Overall, the apartment sector is the best performing of any class of U.S. commercial real estate as Americans, burned by the crash of the U.S. housing market turn away from home ownership and the economy continues to improve.

Lehman bought Archstone-Smith in a $22 billion leveraged buyout in 2007 with financing from Barclays and Bank of America. They became part-owners through a couple of restructurings after Lehman filed for bankruptcy in September 2008.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Gary Hill)

