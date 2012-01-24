(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

Jan 24 (Reuters) – Like quantitative easing before it, the European Central Bank’s extraordinary program of market liquidity may prove better at levitating markets than it is at healing the underlying economy.

Held on Dec. 21, the ECB’s Long Term Refinancing Operation resulted in 489 billion euros of three-year loans to participating banks and served as an effective circuit breaker for a potentially fatal seizing up of bank funding markets.

Viewed narrowly, the operation was a resounding success; banks have been given access to cash to help see them through a bulge of debt refinancing due in coming months, equity markets have rallied steadily and, best of all, the interest rates many euro zone peripheral countries must pay have dropped sharply.

On that basis, the ECB has much to be happy about, as it managed to support the weak sovereign and bank borrowers under its care, albeit by accepting highly dubious paper, without breaking its charter through financing governments directly, something that would also arguably undermine the democratic process.

So, we’ve avoided, thus far, the kind of extreme outcome that would make the ECB’s nuclear option of buying government bonds directly in massive amounts, but we’ve not really fixed the very deep underlying issues in the euro zone.

The problem, of course, as it was with QE earlier, is that markets are acting as if we have left the bad times behind, something that makes everyone, politicians not least, tempted to close our eyes, hum loudly and hope that everything turns out for the best.

It very likely won’t, as a look at what is likely being done with the LTRO cash shows. Most of the money is being hoarded, as the record 528 billion euros kept on deposit with the ECB shows.

Banks are holding on to the money so that they can meet upcoming bond redemption calls. Very little of the money will actually find its way into lending, though it may help to slow panic sales of banking assets, a trend that would speed de-leveraging. Really the money is going to make euro zone bank de-leveraging, the process of banks becoming smaller, smoother, rather than shallower.

While there were hopes that banks would borrow from the ECB and in turn prop up their sovereign borrowers by purchasing government bonds, reports indicate that this is not a principal use of the funds and what bonds are being bought tend to be ones with short maturities. In other words the Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond markets are only an unexpected event away from the near panic of late last year.

The rally in government bonds has probably mostly been driven by the, correct, analysis that the LTRO makes forced sales by tail-spinning banks less likely. Again, that’s a policy victory for the ECB but not to be confused with a solution to the euro zone’s woes.

EASING BANK CAPITAL CALLS?

For one thing, even with unlimited cash on offer from the ECB, any bank with an ounce of self-preservation instinct will still be seeking to cut lending and raise capital ahead of new guidelines. This is not simply because of new rules, but also because euro zone businesses, sitting as they are in the midst of a developing recession, are growing more risky as borrowers.

Graham Secker, European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, notes that already French bank lending standards have become markedly tighter in recent months.

“While the extra liquidity helps to bond bank and government funding, its ability to alleviate Europe’s solvency or low-growth problems are considerably more limited,” Secker wrote in a note to clients.

“For that to happen, we would probably need to see a combination of outright QE from the ECB, a significant shift toward pro-growth policies and a possible shift in sentiment on bank recapitalization and associated deleveraging.”

Those options for aid don’t look terribly likely, either as a group or individually. The ECB has been resolute in resisting calls for it to finance governments directly. Far from pro-growth policies, conventional wisdom in the euro zone now favors austerity as a kind of penance.

The chances of Germany saying it will backstop stimulative spending in the euro zone seems very low right about now.

That leaves an about-face on bank recapitalization, and here we have the kind of obscure policy that is so much easier to fiddle with. It would not be surprising if euro zone governments and regulators decide to step back from calls for rapid recapitalization by banks, relying instead on a steady diet of funds from future LTROs to see banks through.

That might work, but it's important to remember that like QE before it, the LTROs may not support market confidence indefinitely. The euro zone still has a long and stony row to hoe.

