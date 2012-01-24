By Yinka Adegoke
Jan 24 Media conglomerate Time Warner Inc
(TWX.N) is leading a $12 million round of funding into a
start-up company that analyzes tweets and Facebook posts as
people watch their favorite TV programs.
Social TV analytics company Bluefin Labs is also backed in
its second round of funding by another new investor, SoftBank
Capital, as well as existing backers Redpoint Ventures and Lerer
Ventures.
Time Warner, whose networks include Turner, CNN
and HBO, has previously backed GetGlue, a social entertainment
company that allows U.S. TV viewers to "check-in" when they are
watching their favorite shows [ID:nL1E8CBESK].
Time Warner investments executive Rachel Lam said the latest
investment in Bluefin showed that the company sees engaging and
understanding TV viewers as important to its future as more
viewers share their opinions and experiences about TV through
social media.
"For Time Warner it’s pretty important to understand where
the social data might take us and how it impacts television
programming as well as the advertising," said Lam, who will join
Bluefin's board.
Boston-based Bluefin launched its flagship analytics service
Bluefin Signals last July for clients to analyze and organize
social media conversations about U.S. national television.
The company said clients use the social data about TV shows
and commercials to help make buying and selling decisions.
Bluefin's clients include TV networks, marketers and agencies
including CBS Corp (CBS.N), Discovery Communications (DISCA.O)
Turner Networks, Starcom MediaVest, MediaCom and MTV.
To date it has collected data from more than 11,000 shows
and analyzes more than 5 billion pieces of social media
commentary every month.
Bluefin Chief Executive Deb Roy said his company will focus
on expanding its sales efforts to get the service to more
clients who want to better understand the viewers as consumers
of programming as well as advertising.
"You can use understanding of social media to better
optimize your advertising to consumers," Roy said.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
