* Q4 profit, ex items at 62 cents, vs Street view 60 cents

* Revenue outlook ahead of some estimates

* Shares rise 5.1 percent

(Adds comments from CEO, margin forecasts)

By Jim Finkle

BOSTON, Jan 23 Software maker VMware Inc (VMW.N) reported profit ahead of Wall Street expectations, releasing an outlook ahead of some forecasts that raised hopes that technology spending will grow this year, even as some warn that the economic outlook is grim.

The results surprised some investors who were concerned that VMware might miss forecasts after recent disappointments by rivals Oracle Corp ORCL.O and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N).

"VMware beat the numbers and they beat them in a very challenging environment," said Trip Chowdhry, analyst with Global Equities Research.

A division of storage giant EMC Corp EMC.N, the software maker posted fourth-quarter profit, excluding items, of 62 cents per share, ahead of the 60 cent average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 27 percent from a year ago to $1.06 billion, compared with the analyst forecast of $1.05 billion.

VMware, the biggest maker of so-called "virtualization" software that companies use to boost the efficiency of computers, forecast that sales growth will slow this year, with revenue climbing between 19 percent and 22 percent from last year. Revenue had climbed 26 percent in 2011.

"We are cautious about the potential for slower IT spending," Chief Financial Officer Mark Peek said during a earnings conference call.

Still, the forecast was better than some analysts had expected after expectations were lowered by a rare earnings miss from Oracle last month and a disappointing outlook from Salesforce.com in November.

Oracle is a fierce rival in the virtualization software market, while VMware competes with Salesforce in offering "cloud" computing services.

VMware forecast that full-year revenue will rise to between $4.48 billion and $4.6 billion. The $4.54 billion mid-point of that range is above the average analyst estimate of $4.5 billion.

Peek said the company's forecasts assumed that the economy would neither deteriorate nor improve significantly during the course of the year and that Europe would not sink into a recession.

That view is more optimistic than one issued Friday by the CEO of General Electric Co (GE.N), who said his company was expecting, and prepared for, a recession in Europe this year.

Peek said that even though VMware was concerned about the outlook for tech spending, it would hire at a "brisk pace" in 2012 as it continues to expand into emerging markets. The company added more than 2,000 workers last year, ending 2012 with a payroll of over 11,000.

He forecast that the company's non-GAAP operating margin will shrink this year to between 29.5 percent and 30.5 percent from 31.0 percent last year.

The company's shares were quoted at $90.39 in after-hours trading, up 5.1 percent from their New York Stock Exchange close of $86.

Shares of parent EMC rose to $23.95 from their close of$23.44.

