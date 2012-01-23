Jan 23 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) could cut as much as $3 billion in annual expenses in the second phase of its efficiency program, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The expense cuts would come in investment banking, commercial banking and wealth management areas that are currently being examined as part of the Project New BAC program the bank launched last spring.

The first phase of the program, which focused on consumer banking operations, is expected to eliminate about $5 billion in annual expenses from a base of about $27 billion in total expenses.

In a conference call with analysts last week, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson said the second phase of the program would produce less cost savings than the first phase because those operations are already more efficient and have a lower headcount. The businesses now under review have a cost base of about $28 billion, the bank said in September.

Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan is under pressure to cut costs as low interest rates and new regulations make it tougher for banks to increase revenue.

In September, Bank of America said the first phase of its efficiency program would eliminate about 30,000 jobs over the next few years. The bank's total employee count declined by about 7,000 in the fourth quarter of last year.

Bank of America has said the review process for New BAC's second phase will be completed in April.

A bank spokesman on Monday said the bank is not disclosing any expense-reduction target at this point.

Bloomberg cited comments Moynihan made last week to employees about potential expense reductions in an internal meeting.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.)

((rick.rothacker@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 704 998 2504)(Reuters Messaging: rick.rothacker.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKOFAMERICA/CUTS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.