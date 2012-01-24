(Rewrites first paragraph, adds detail, quote)

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 European chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) has warned that revenues in the current quarter will fall as its wireless venture with Ericsson (ERICb.ST) struggles to make up for less business from key customer Nokia.

However, STMicroelectronics said business in other markets appears to be picking up.

The venture, ST-Ericsson, is a key supplier for Nokia's NOK1V.HE Symbian platform. It has been hit hard as the Finnish vendor loses out to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) in the smartphone market and by a decision earlier this year to swap Symbian for Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) software.

ST-Ericsson has not won enough new deals to compensate for the major drop in business from Nokia and it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $231 million compared with a $177 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

STMicroelectronics, which also makes chips for cars, computers and industrial applications, posted quarterly results that suggested customers were again placing orders after reducing inventories in recent quarters.

“Based on current visibility, we believe bookings have bottomed," CEO Carlo Bozotti said in a statement. "Looking to the first quarter, we expect billings to bottom, as we see stronger than seasonal billings for ST’s wholly-owned businesses offset by a very significantly weaker revenue performance from ST-Ericsson,"

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) also signaled the end of an inventory correction on Monday, reporting higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue. [ID:nL4E8CN7ZH]

Much of the chip industry has been in a funk since mid-2011, when manufacturers worried about a gloomy economy began to cut orders for new chips and use up existing stockpiles.

STMicro posted fourth-quarter sales of $2.19 billion, compared with $2.83 billion in the year-ago period.

STMicro forecast first-quarter revenue would fall 4 percent to 10 percent sequentially, equivalent to $1.97 billion to $2.10 billion.

Analysts on average expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.33 billion and $2.03 billion for the current first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

STMicro's gross margins in the fourth quarter were 33.4 percent, compared with average expectations of about 34.8 percent.

It had a fourth-quarter net loss of $11 million, compared with net income of $219 million in the year-ago quarter.

