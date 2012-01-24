* Full-year forecast in line with Street view

* Q4 eps ex items 49 cents vs Street view 46 cents

* Q4 revenue $5.57 bln vs Street view $5.49 bln

* Shares rise 3.5 percent

(Adds shares forecast, comments from analysts)

By Jim Finkle

Jan 24 EMC Corp EMC.N, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment, forecast that sales and revenue will grow at a healthy clip this year as it reported quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street forecasts, sending shares higher.

The company expect profit, excluding certain items, to rise about 9 percent this year, while revenue will climb about 10 percent, more than double the rate that industry experts expect technology spending to grow.

Those forecasts were in line with Wall Street forecasts but came as a relief to investors after rival IBM (IBM.N) last week reported a drop in fourth-quarter sales of storage equipment and a major earnings disappointment last month by rival Oracle Corp ORCL.O.

"Sending a 2012 outlook that is just in line with the Street is going to be viewed positively by investors because they have been known to under promise and over deliver," said Daniel Ives, analyst with FBR Capital Markets.

EMC is benefiting from the continued move to digital documents, music and video, which have boosted the need for its storage products, even in the face of a slowing economy.

At the same time there has been growing demand for so-called cloud computing products -- the delivery of computing power, software and storage from centralized data centers that run on technologies introduced over the past few years.

"In a bad economy they are going to do better than most. In a good economy they are going to hit the ball out of the park," Ives said.

EMC reported fourth-quarter profit, excluding items, of 49 cents per share, ahead of the analysts' average forecast of 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14 percent from a year earlier to $5.57 billion, beating the Wall Street projection of $5.49 billion.

"These are terrific numbers," said Brian Marshall, an analyst with ISI Group. "EMC is a company that is continuing to expand its market share."

Shares of parent EMC rose 3.5 percent to $24.25 in heavy premarket trade from their Monday close of $23.44.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)

((jim.finkle@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 617-856-4344)(Reuters Messaging: jim.finkle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.us)) Keywords: EMC/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.