By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
fiscal first-quarter results blew past Wall Street expectations,
fueled by robust holiday sales of its iPhones and iPads.
The world's most valuable technology corporation sold 37.04
million iPhones - its flagship product - and 15.43 million iPad
tablets, outpacing already heightened expectations for a strong
holiday season.
Sales of iPhones and iPads more than doubled from a year
ago.
The consumer electronics giant said on Tuesday its revenue
leapt 73 percent to $46.33 billion, handily beating the average
Wall Street analyst estimate of $38.91 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Apple reported a net profit of $13.06 billion, or $13.87 a
share. Analysts had expected Apple to earn $10.16 per share.
Average projections for sales of Apple products during the
fiscal first quarter, which includes the holiday shopping season
and one more week than is typical, were for roughly 31 million
iPhones, 13.5 million to 14 million iPads and 5 million Mac
computers.
On Tuesday, Apple also forecast results for its fiscal
second quarter that were ahead of analyst estimates. It expects
revenue of about $32.5 billion and diluted earnings per share of
about $8.50.
The December quarterly report marked Apple's first quarter
without its legendary co-founder Steve Jobs, who died Oct. 5.
