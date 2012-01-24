By Karen Jacobs

LOS ANGELES Jan 24 Real estate mogul Donald Trump said on Tuesday that U.S. hotel construction will be held back until banks start lending money for development projects.

“Unless the banks start loaning money to developers who have good projects but will never get them off the ground, you won’t see very much happening” in terms of new construction, Trump told a media briefing at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit in Los Angeles.

“There’s very little development because for the most part the banks aren’t loaning for development. They’re not even loaning for acquisitions,” he added.

Trump said that hotel development projects would create jobs. He added that developers with strong cash positions were in "pretty good shape" to be able to buy assets at a reasonable price.

The star of the NBC TV show “Celebrity Apprentice” also said Europe was in a “full-blown recession,” which could have implications for U.S. investors.

The billionaire businessman said his company was looking at hotel projects worldwide, including in China, Brazil and India as well as Europe. “We have probably 10 deals that we are negotiating right now throughout the world,” Trump said. “We have really a lot of different locations we’re looking at but primarily in major cities throughout the world.”

