* Q1 adjusted shr $0.66 vs. $0.70 expected
* Q1 sales $3.31 bln vs. $3.44 expected
* Sees FY 2012 adjusted EPS $2.90 to $3.10
By Nick Zieminski
Jan 24 Electronic connector maker TE
Connectivity Ltd (TEL.N) reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit amid weak industrial demand in Europe and Japan
and soft sales to makers of appliances and consumer electronics,
and cut its full-year sales and profit targets.
The company, formerly known as Tyco Electronics, said
net earnings dipped to $260 million, or 61 cents per share, in
the fiscal first quarter ended Dec 30, from $265 million or 59
cents per share, a year ago. The year-earlier per share number
is higher because there were more shares outstanding.
Excluding taxes and other items, adjusted earnings were 66
cents a share, 4 cents below average analyst estimates as
compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S and the midpoint of the
company's own forecast.
Sales rose 3 percent to $3.31 billion, compared to Wall
Street estimates of $3.44 billion, helped by sales to automakers
and aerospace. Its network solutions segment showed higher
revenue from data centers.
But revenue in TE's communications and industrial solutions
business was down both year-over-year and sequentially.
Industrial markets are soft in Europe and Japan, sales to
consumer device makers were down, and appliance sales fell amid
weak new home construction and fewer government incentives in
China, the company said.
TE Connectivity, whose peers include Molex Inc MOLX.O and
Amphenol Corp (APH.N), said the communications and industrial
segment, whose orders dipped, would weigh on fiscal 2012
results. It forecast adjusted 2012 profit of $2.90 to $3.10 per
share, below the average analyst estimate of $3.27 a share.
The stronger U.S. dollar will also reduce sales. TE forecast
fiscal 2012 sales, at their midpoint, of $14 billion, compared
with the average estimate of $14.7 billion. Sales and margins
will be stronger in the second half of the year than the first,
it said.
