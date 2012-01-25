(Adds details, background)

MEXICO CITY Jan 25 Mexican regulators rejected broadcaster Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for 50 percent of cell phone company Iusacell, daily newspaper Universal reported on Wednesday.

Universal, citing unnamed sources close to the decision, said the rejection came after a split 3-2 vote on the five-member board of competition watchdog Cofeco.

But columnist Dario Celis from newspaper Excelsior said the deal was approved, with strict conditions.

"The voting of the board was very tight; three commissioners were in favor and two against (the deal)," he said without citing any particular source.

Cofeco said late on Tuesday it had reached a decision on the planned purchase and would announce its decision by Feb. 7. [ID:nL2E8COEFF].

The agency declined comment on Wednesday, referring to its previous statement.

At face value, the Televisa purchase of Iusacell, which has just 4.5 percent of the Mexican mobile market, would create a stronger competitor to Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) and its commercial brand Telcel.

Slim's two companies control 75 percent of the cell phone market in Latin America's second-largest economy.

Televisa shares slipped 0.89 percent in early trading in the local market, while its New York-traded stock fell 1.28 percent.

