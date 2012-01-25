NEW YORK Jan 25 Morgan Stanley (MS.N) President and CEO James Gorman told CNBC on Wednesday from Davos, Switzerland, that capital markets in 2012 are better than they were in 2011, and that his bank is in a "very good position for Basel 3 standards".

Gorman said confidence will rise after euro zone stability improves, adding: "If you had all sovereigns, all corporates and all financial institutions blow up in Europe at the same time, Morgan Stanley would still be fine."

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

((Sam.Forgione@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: EURO ZONE/BANKS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.