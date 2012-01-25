* Katz to fill in until permanent replacement named

TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's telecoms and broadcasting regulator appointed Vice-Chairman Leonard Katz as its interim chairman on Wednesday as predecessor Konrad von Finckenstein's term ended.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said in a statement that Katz will exercise the chairman's powers until the federal cabinet appoints a permanent replacement for von Finckenstein.

Katz was appointed as vice-chairman for telecommunications at the CRTC in 2007. His term expires in October this year.

Before joining the CRTC in 2005, Katz had worked for 17 years at Rogers Communications, Canada's largest wireless phone company and a major cable and media provider, and at BCE Inc's Bell Canada for 11 years.

The term of Von Finckenstein, who had clashed with the government over foreign investment in telecom companies and usage-based Internet billing, ended on Tuesday. [ID:nS1E78Q1HX]

