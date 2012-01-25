* Says decisive ECB action has eased pressure

DAVOS, Jan 25 The risk of a Lehman-style banking failure in Europe has been "dramatically reduced" by recent policy steps, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday, but fell short of saying he was optimistic a worst-case scenario had been averted.

Decisive action by the European Central Bank to provide liquidity to the financial system has eased market pressure on Spain and Italy and boosted demand for their bonds, said Carney, who became head of the G20's Financial Stability Board (FSB) in November.

"It is absolutely essential that the financial system, the banking system specifically in Europe, is able to finance itself on a reasonable basis, that we're not worried about a Lehman event in Europe," Carney told Reuters TV in Davos.

"Our view is that given the measures that the ECB has taken and the heightened focus of the banking regulator in Europe on the health of these institutions that that tail risk has been dramatically reduced. That's incredibly important," he said. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

When asked whether that meant he was now optimistic of a positive outcome for the European debt crisis, Carney said he was merely "realistic".

"Within that context one is realistic because the judgement has to be made: have European authorities done enough to take away the more extreme possibilities?" Carney said, defining "extreme possibilities" as serious debt financing troubles in a major European economy.

Carney said global policymakers gathering in the Swiss resort of Davos were realistic in their view that the process of global deleveraging now underway will be a multi-year process, "measured in decades."

